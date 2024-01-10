CSRD sets Shuswap Water Council referendum for Feb. 3

Photo: Google Street View

The future of the Shuswap Water Council will be decided by referendum on Feb. 3.

The assent vote on whether to continue funding the water council will go ahead after it was postponed by the wildfires last August.

The Shuswap Water Council is a non-regulatory group focused on initiatives to protect, maintain and enhance water quality and promotion of safe recreation on the Shuswap.

Columbia Shuswap Regional District directors have yet to determine whether funding the SWC would be based on property values or a simple parcel tax.

If done by parcel, the amount per property is estimated to be $9.55 per year.

Otherwise, it would be $1.76 per $100,000 of assessed value or approximately $9.74 per average residential property ($553,427).

The referendum is only open to eligible electors in CSRD areas C, D, E, F, G and the district of Sicamous.

Voters who already cast ballots via advance or mail-in ballot do not need to vote again, as those ballots have been securely retained and will be included in the Feb. 3 referendum.

Eligible voters can vote by mail or in person on Feb. 3 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Two pieces of valid ID are required to vote in person.

Voting locations are:

Electoral Area C White Lake Community Hall, 3617 Parri Road, White Lake

Electoral Area D Falkland Community Hall, 5706 Highway 97, Falkland

Electoral Area E / District of Sicamous District of Sicamous Council Chambers, 446 Main Street, Sicamous

Electoral Area F Lakeview Community Centre, 7703 Squilax-Anglemont Road, Anglemont

Electoral Area G Blind Bay Memorial Hall, 2510 Blind Bay Road, Blind Bay

Mail-in ballots are available by filling out this online form.

More information is available on the CSRD webpage for the Shuswap Water Council referendum.