CSRD director calls for new approach to infrastructure goals

Photo: Google Street View

A Columbia Shuswap Regional District director has tabled a motion to create a committee tasked with finding better ways for district areas to achieve infrastructure goals.

Simpson presented his ideas at the CSRD's Jan. 9 meeting.

“As Electoral Areas, not incorporated municipalities, we have a significant shortfall of grants that can be applied to community infrastructure," Simpson said.

“I look at Chase or Sicamous, both with significantly smaller populations, and they have arenas, curling rinks, skateboard parks, and many pieces of publicly funded amenities.

“As I understand it, the CSRD may be able to apply for similar grants, but would only receive one grant, and of course there are now seven areas that would be interested in receiving the benefits of that grant."

Simpson also pointed out the CSRD owns and operates arenas in Golden and Sicamous, so it would not be unheard of for the CSRD to own facilities.

The new committee will consist of area directors and CSRD staff, and looks to identify a path towards areas in the CSRD achieving their community infrastructure goals.