Sicamous RCMP report less crime from October to December

Photo: Castanet file photo

Sicamous RCMP responded to fewer calls for service between October and December.

A detachment report from Sgt. Murray McNeil notes a total of 122 traffic tickets were issued, a decrease from 2022’s 134 tickets over the same period.

RCMP issued five immediate roadside prohibitions for impaired driving over the quarter, down from nine in 2022.

In the third quarter, there were 373 calls for service to Sicamous RCMP, down again from 429 calls over the same period in 2022.

The quarter saw a reduction in calls for theft, excessive speeding, impaired driving and mischief – however, there was an increase in the number of calls for fraud with six calls over the three month period in 2023 compared to only two calls over that time in 2022.

In the report, McNeil says the detachment's top three priorities for the fiscal year are to contribute to road safety, increase police visibility, and communicate effectively.