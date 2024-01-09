Salmon Arm man pleads guilty to child luring, sexual exploitation images

Photo: Luc Rempel

A Salmon Arm man has pleaded guilty to possession of child sexual exploitation images and child luring.

Brecken Peters appeared in court Tuesday on six charges, including two counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of importing or distributing child pornography, one count of making or publishing child pornography, and one count of using telecommunications to lure a child under 18.

The charges stem from evidence found on a cellphone and laptop that were seized by the RCMP's Integrated Child Exploitation team.

The Crown said 13 images and 78 videos of child pornography were found on the phone as well as chat logs from Snapchat and other apps.

The chat logs are described as conversations between Peters and approximately 16 different girls between the ages of 12 and 17.

In the conversations it is alleged that Peters established the ages of the girls before attempting to convince them to enter into a “sex-slave type relationship.”

Peters is alleged to have asked the girls to send photos to establish their identity and then asked for photos and videos in their underwear or other states of undress.

There was also an alleged discussion of Peters paying the girls for more photos.

The defence reached an agreement with the Crown that resulted in Peters pleading guilty to one count of possession of child pornography and one count of using telecommunications to lure a child under 18.

A pre-sentence report has been ordered, along with a forensic psychiatric evaluation.

The case will reconvene Feb. 6 to set a date for sentencing.