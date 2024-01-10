Salmon Arm Rotary raising funds to buy rubberized walking track at Shaw Centre

Photo: Google Streetview

The Rotary Club of Salmon Arm, with support from the Shuswap Rotary Club, will be funding the installation of a new rubberized walking track at the Shaw Centre.

“Rotary identified a need to improve the comfort and usability of the Shaw Centre walking track as winters are cold and icy, while summers are becoming increasingly hot and smoky," said a statement on the Salmon Arm club website.

“This initiative will offer residents of all ages a safe, comfortable place to maintain healthy exercise year-round.”

The rotary is seeking support from both individuals and businesses in the community to raise money for the track.

The City of Salmon Arm and the Salmon Arm Recreation Society are working in partnership with the Rotary on this project.

The Salmon Arm Rotary has committed to raise $150,000 to fund the project.

For more information or to make a donation, contact Rob Marshall at 250-253-5889 or send an email to [email protected].