CSRD director calls for wildfire training for Shuswap residents in wake of destructive season

Photo: Tyler Lowey

CSRD director Jay Simpson is calling for civilian wildfire training in the North Shuswap.

Simpson is expected to put forward a motion at Tuesday's Columbia Shuswap Regional District meeting to make BC Wildfire Service training available to interested members of the public.

Simpson says locals with training can help BC Wildfire crews in emergencies.

“During the Bush Creek East fire in the North Shuswap this past summer, BC Wildfire Service showed that they were able to work with local people who were trained to at least a minimal standard of safety,” Simpson says in a notice of motion.

He thinks the training could make a big difference.

“Whether it be a rapid response group that is able to respond rapidly to a lightning strike, or personnel to work with BC Wildfire Service on the front lines of fires in a community, the ability of local personnel with training could be the difference between a community disaster and saving hundreds of homes,” says Simpson.

“The people of the North Shuswap have asked that ... training be provided in the community for those able-bodied individuals, who have an interest.”

The S-100 training is a basic fire suppression and safety training course administered by BC Wildfire Service-endorsed instructors.

The course takes two days to complete; one day of classroom training and one day of practical field exercises.

Simpson concluded in his report: “I believe there is funding for this from the province, but even if there is not, we will find a way to fund this opportunity.”