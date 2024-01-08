Salmon Arm Waterslides being sued over injuries in slip and fall

Photo: Google Streetview

Salmon Arm Waterslides is being sued for negligence after a slip and fall last summer.

The suit was filed in BC Supreme Court in Vancouver on Jan. 3.

Francis Scalplock alleges that on July 3, 2023, he slipped and fell at the entrance to the pool area at the waterslides.

The suit claims that the fall caused injury to his neck, back, and arm, as well as emotional damage including depression and anxiety.

The suit further claims that the fall was caused by management's failing to ensure conditions around the entrance to the pool area were safe.

The lawsuit was filed on Scalplock's behalf by lawyer Nicholas Peterson of Collins Peterson LLP; a Vancouver law firm that specializes in personal injury cases.

Salmon Arm Waterslides has yet to file a response.