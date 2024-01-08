227163
228137
Salmon Arm  

Salmon Arm Waterslides being sued over injuries in slip and fall

Waterslides sued for slip

- | Story: 466125

Salmon Arm Waterslides is being sued for negligence after a slip and fall last summer.

The suit was filed in BC Supreme Court in Vancouver on Jan. 3.

Francis Scalplock alleges that on July 3, 2023, he slipped and fell at the entrance to the pool area at the waterslides.

The suit claims that the fall caused injury to his neck, back, and arm, as well as emotional damage including depression and anxiety.

The suit further claims that the fall was caused by management's failing to ensure conditions around the entrance to the pool area were safe.

The lawsuit was filed on Scalplock's behalf by lawyer Nicholas Peterson of Collins Peterson LLP; a Vancouver law firm that specializes in personal injury cases.

Salmon Arm Waterslides has yet to file a response.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Salmon Arm News

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


228841


Real Estate
4940879
#2102 1471 St Paul Street
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$825,000
more details


Send us your News Tips!


226832


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet


Vernon SPCA >


227435


TheTango.net
People on the Subway

People on the Subway

Galleries | January 08, 2024

Taylor Swift’s cat ‘TWICE as rich as NFL boyfriend’

Showbiz | January 08, 2024

100-Year-old grandpa displays mesmerizing piano mastery

Must Watch | January 08, 2024

Impressive parkour backflip

Must Watch | January 08, 2024

Monday Eats: Beautiful plates

Galleries | January 08, 2024


Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada