Salmon Arm Coldest Night of the Year walk supports Shuswap Food Action Society

The Shuswap Food Action Society is hosting the annual Coldest Night of the Year walk on Feb. 24 in Salmon Arm.

Melanie Bennett, society project and volunteer co-ordinator, said the event is one of the most important of the year for them.

“Having something that's just so well created was really beneficial for us to be able to do. And it truly is what has allowed us to grow so much in the last three years," she said.

“We wouldn't have a lot of ability to raise these kinds of funds in another way, so being able to provide an event for the community, and being able to provide so many ways to share stories, has made it a really beneficial fundraiser for us.”

Shuswap Food Action is also involved in providing hot food at schools across the Shuswap.

“When we started Coldest Night, we had hot soup at one school on Fridays. And we've now grown over the last three years to have three different schools that have a school meal program, through the Shuswap Food Action Society, as well as what we call our Souper Meals Program. And now soup is being delivered to 13 different schools throughout the Shuswap. It's amazing,” said Bennett.

Bennett said that they appreciate the support they get from across the Shuswap.

“People come in from Sorrento, we've got walkers who would be from Sicamous.”

And people can support Shuswap Food Action even without leaving their home communities.

“The nice thing about this event is that it does allow people who walk in other places to still walk in support of us. And they can actually create a team and they can walk on their farm or they can walk in a different town, anywhere in the Shuswap. So it allows for the virtual option.”

Bennett said this support is helping pave the way for food security.

“We want everyone to have access to good quality, nourishing healthy food. And that is what we work towards. It's about supporting farmers, supporting households, to have enough food for everyone for now and also in the future.”

Walkers who raise more than $150 will receive a special Coldest Night of the Year toque.

Bennett said the Shuswap Food Society is extremely thankful for the support their event receives each year.

“We have a really strong generous community.”