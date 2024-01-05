Dog found abandoned near Enderby last summer now has 'furever' home

Photo: BC SPCA

It was one of the most heart-wrenching animal rescue stories of 2023.

Fish, a nine-year-old Labrador retriever mix, wandered out of the woods in July in a remote area of Enderby, close to the Kingfisher Interpretive Centre.

He was skin and bones and covered in sores when he was found by a Good Samaritan who was able to get Fish into their car and bring him to the BC SPCA’s animal centre in the Shuswap.

With a body score of one out of nine, Fish required a veterinarian-supervised feeding program to help him gain back the weight and muscle mass he lost.

He also had dental surgery to remove infected and broken teeth.

After months of treatment, Fish fully recovered and just before the holidays found his forever home.

“We couldn’t be happier for Fish,” says Isabell Diederichs, assistant manager of the BC SPCA’s Shuswap animal centre. “He is the most loving dog who deserves the best home and he has that now.”

Tony and Darlene lost their rescue dog, Abby, to illness in July. After grieving their loss, they started to look for another rescue dog they could bring into their home and shower with love.

They found Fish.

“We read a story about Fish, and we just knew he was our dog,” says Tony. They sent in an application and got the good news that Fish was coming home with them.

“We walked out of the animal centre and when we opened the door to our truck he jumped right in,” Tony says. “He didn’t hesitate at all.”

That continued when they got him home. Darlene says they have had a number of rescues over the years, and no dog settled in as fast as Fish.

“Considering everything he has been through, his trust in people is just amazing,” she says. “He is just so loving and big hearted.”

A furry family member was waiting for Fish at his new home: Ballou, a rescue cat who had been close to Abby.

“They got along right from the get-go,” says Darlene. “Fish was so calm and gentle around him.”

Tony adds that Ballou and Fish now nap together on the couch.

“Ballou was missing Abby terribly. He loves to spend time with Fish and is excited to see him when he gets back from his walks,” she said.