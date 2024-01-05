40th annual cross country ski race coming up at Larch Hills

Photo: Larch Hills Nordic Society Racers at the start of the 2021 event.

The Larch Hills Nordics ski club is preparing for the 40th annual Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet on Jan. 20.

“Reino Keski-Salmi, who was a member of the Larch Hills club, and also on the Canadian national team was killed…he was a rap attack firefighter. They renamed the marathon after Reino," said Event Director Kari Wilkinson.

Reino was twice a Canadian champion and also a North American marathon champion. Tragically, Reino died in a helicopter crash during the summer of 1985 while working with a forest fire-fighting crew.

The loppet has a rich history in the Shuswap.

“It started in 1985, originally, just called the Larch Hills marathon,” Wilkinson said.

The name was changed to honour Keski-Salmi in 1987.

The term Loppet is a Scandinavian term used for endurance cross-country skiing events.

This event is the Larch Hills club’s largest of the year and features competitive and recreational divisions racing a variety of distances from five kilometres up to 34 kilometres.

There are also kids divisions featuring talented skiers from the Jack Rabbits ski programs.

“Normally between between all ages, racers and volunteers, we usually have anywhere from 500 to 700 people up at the hill,” said Wilkinson.

Wilkinson believes the conditions should be good for race day.

“We've been getting little bits of snow accumulation almost every night now since about Sunday, and the temperature at night is getting colder, so the snow is holding.

Proceeds from the event support the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada and Wilkinson said the race typically raises anywhere from $3,000 to $4,000 for the charity.

The Loppet features an apres-ski lunch in the Larch Hills Chalet as well as a wine and cheese social at the Salmon Arm Recreation Center before the awards celebration.