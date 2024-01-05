224026
Family confirms missing man, Jayce McDermid, has died

McDermid found deceased

The search for a missing man has come to a tragic end.

Andy Raeber posted on his Facebook page Jan. 5, that his son, Jayce McDermid, had died.

“It's with great sadness that Kath Raeber, Kiley Routley, Jeff and I have to share that our beloved Jayce McDermid has passed at the age of 47,” said the Facebook post.

“Our families would like to thank everyone who read and shared the post regarding his missing whereabouts. Jayce will be remembered by his love, kindness, sense of humour and magic.”

The post generated more than 100 comments of condolence to the grieving family, with more coming in.

McDermid was not seen or heard from since Nov. 24, 2023 when he was last seen in Vernon in a Royal Expedition motorhome.

Chase RCMP said on Dec. 14 that McDermid had been reported missing by family members who are concerned about his well being.

Castanet has reached out to Chase RCMP for more information.

