Shuswap marine search and rescue team kept busy with wildfires in 2023

Photo: Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station 106 Facebook

Out-of-control forest fires made for a busy year on the water for Station 106 crews in the Shuswap.

The Shuswap Lifeboat Society is the business entity of Station 106 of the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue. President Bruce Weicker said it was a strange year on the lake.

“This past summer has been quite unusual for our crews. As forest fires seem to become more of the norm in B.C., we have typically seen activity on the lakes reduced when smoke is at its heaviest and, therefore, rescue missions are reduced. This was not the case in 2023," Weicker said.

“Starting in late July, we transported a wildfire crew up Anstey Arm to put out a fire before it spread. And a few days later when the fire was out, we went back and brought them home.”

When the Bush Creek East fire started to spread, search and rescue crews were back in action.

“In August, we were tasked with evacuating some of the fire-trapped residents from North Shuswap,” Weicker said.

“Leaving Sicamous at three o'clock in the afternoon, both boats were dispatched and began the evacuation, bringing men, women and children to Blind Bay.

“This continued throughout the night with the final boat returning to base at four o'clock in the morning."

Station leader Rob Sutherland helped organize rescue efforts.

“I was getting non-stop updates and phone calls and requests for our boats to begin the evacuation of Scotch Creek,” said Sutherland.

“We evacuated 50 people, and then began shore searches for others left behind. We found kayakers that didn’t know where to go, and the smoke was just so thick, nobody could see anything.”

“We picked up five people in a boat that just had no idea where they were, the smoke was so thick. We escorted them back to Blind Bay.”

Crew member Clay Eastland has vivid memories of the Scotch Creek evacuations.

“It got dark quite quickly near Copper Island, and then the orange glow was like sailing into the hubs of hell. And then we started noticing the smoke, and having some difficulty breathing.

“The last group that we took off the dock in Scotch Creek were firefighters, a dad and his two kids. They were the last ones leaving and they said they had just seen their own home burn down, after seeing the fire hall burn down."

The boats continued to work providing aid to trapped residents as the fire blazed on.

“Our crews continued on a daily basis to provide food and medications to the residents of Magna Bay and Seymour Arm for a number of weeks while roads were closed and all access to homes was cut off," Weicker said.

Station 106 is one of the busiest marine search and rescue stations in the province, and the only one operating entirely on fresh water.

Donations to help fund ongoing search and rescue efforts can be made on their website.