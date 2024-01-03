Police to step up school zone enforcement as kids return to school

Photo: Pixabay

Children are set to return to school next week, and RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges says Mounties will be watching for school zone speeders.

“Beginning Monday, Jan. 8, schools throughout Salmon Arm will recommence after winter break," Hodges said in a statement.

"Salmon Arm RCMP will be doing patrols and speed checks in school and playground zones throughout the city.”

Mounties also released a list of safety tips for pedestrians and drivers.

Pedestrians should dress to be seen by motorists, use designated crosswalks and follow crossing signals where available. When crossing major roads, they should make eye contact with drivers and ensure all lanes of traffic have stopped before stepping into the street.

Drivers are asked to slow down and leave extra time to get through school zones, which are in effect from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. on school days and can be congested at pick up and drop off times. Drivers should be alert for young kids walking to and from school. Children should be picked up or dropped off in a safe place, where kids can exit on to a sidewalk.

Whether driving or walking, police said people should always remain aware of their surroundings and put electronic devices away.

Hodges said drivers should also be aware of laws regarding school buses.

“It is illegal for a vehicle to pass a stopped school bus with its red light flashing. All vehicles travelling in the same and opposite direction as the bus are required to stop when the bus displays flashing red warning lights and extends the stop signal arm," Hodges said.

"Failure to stop for a school bus signal can result in a $368 fine.”