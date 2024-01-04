Sicamous mayor reflects on 2023 and looks forward to big things in 2024

Photo: District of Sicamous

Sicamous Mayor Colleen Anderson says big things are coming for the district in 2024, a year she expects to be busy with construction on housing and recreation projects.

In a statement posted on the District of Sicamous website, Anderson reflected on what the council and mayor have accomplished in the past year, and what's expected in the months ahead.

“The end of 2023 marks our first year as District of Sicamous council, and my first year serving as mayor. It has been a busy year of change, with many achievements to celebrate as a community," Anderson said.

“Council chose six strategic priority areas, including municipal assets, health and wellness, housing, community safety, recreation and tourism and economic growth.”

Anderson said progress is being made on the Shuswap Healing Centre, a project which ties into council’s healthcare focus. She said last month, council approved the budget for site works and the building shell. Construction is expected to start in early 2024.

“To combat rising construction costs, we locked in the exterior construction budget and are fortunate to have the build fully funded by grants and capital reserves," Anderson said.

Housing has also been a major area of focus for council so far this term. The mayor said district-owned land will be contributed to support long term housing in Sicamous.

Other projects are also on the way.

“Eagle Valley Senior Citizen’s Housing Society and BC Housing will build 37 units of affordable housing for seniors on one acre," Anderson said.

She added the district is working with Western Canadian Properties Group Ltd. to construct long-term rental housing at 425 Main St.

“With an emphasis on efficiency and affordability, the [425 Main St.] project is intended to deliver safe and comfortable long-term rental housing in Sicamous," Anderson said.

Council has made big plans for outdoor recreation, including a pump track which will be built at Finlayson Park in 2024.

“This track will be a great addition to our summer unplug-and-play theme, and will cater to competitive cyclists, drawing competitive events and visitors to Sicamous," the mayor said.

“Construction of the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail on the west side of the Sicamous Narrows will begin in March, starting the connection of Sicamous to Enderby, Vernon, Kelowna, and on to Osoyoos."

The mayor also says 2023 was a big year for development, with the district issuing 95 building permits totalling a construction value of $15.7 million.

“We saw 328 new business licences issued in 2023 (41 short-term rentals) compared to 253 licences last year.”

The mayor said she believes there’s lots to look forward to in the coming year.

“In 2023, we laid down some major groundwork to continue to grow our community and be attractive for new businesses and residents alike. 2024 will be a busy year for Sicamous with a lot of construction in and around town,” Anderson said.