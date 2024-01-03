Okanagan College, Shuswap Children's Association launch free ECE training program

Photo: Okanagan College

Okanagan College and the Shuswap Children’s Association are offering a new intake of the early childhood educators program, available for free at the college's Salmon Arm campus.

Classes will begin on Jan. 8, 2024, and tuition is fully funded through federal grants.

“We are thrilled to receive this generous funding through the Community Workforce Response Grant program and excited to partner on this initiative with Okanagan College,” said Tim Gibson, executive director for the Shuswap Children’s Association, in a statement.

“This funding will open doors for local aspiring early childhood educators and support a growing need for these professionals in our community.”

In a news release, the college noted program applicants must meet certain criteria in order to receive tuition funding. The program can accommodate up to 15 students, and is offered in a hybrid delivery model to provide flexibility for students who might be working or have other commitments.

“Flexible learning options are so important to students who are looking for ways to build their skills and take steps in their careers,” said Samantha Lenci, Okanagan College’s provost and vice president, academic, in a statement.

The program is 11 months long, with a strong emphasis on real world experience. Participants will take part in three practicum courses where they will be placed into early childhood education centres and schools in Salmon Arm.

“Okanagan College values the strong relationships we have with community partners, because it means we can deliver programs that support students and which respond to local needs,” Lenci said.

To apply for the program, contact the Shuswap Children’s Association at [email protected] or call 250-832-4191.

For more information on the early childhood education program, visit Okanagan College's website.