Salmon Arm Jazz Club hosts experimental trio Tradburner Jan. 11

Photo: Salmon Arm Jazz Club

The Salmon Arm Jazz Club is set to kick off 2024 with a special concert from Okanagan-based experimental jazz trio Tradburner.

The show will take place on Thursday, Jan. 11 at The Nexus at First.

Tradburner released its debut album in 2022, featuring high energy music influenced by psychedelic rock, hip-hop and fusion.

The band is composed of jazz school graduates Cole Smith on the bass, drummer Will Friesen, and Zach Griffin, who plays saxophone and keyboard.

Admission to next week's concert is by donation with coffee, tea and treats available during the intermission. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. The Nexus at First is located at 450 East Okanagan Ave.,

The Salmon Arm Jazz Club hosts live shows on the second and fourth Thursday of every month.

Visit the club's website for more information about the show or to learn about upcoming events.