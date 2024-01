Photo: RCMP

The Salmon Arm RCMP is seeking the public's help in locating a missing man.

Robert Donald was reported missing on December 27th and was last seen on November 9th.

Donald is described as Caucasian, 28 years old, standing at 5'10". He weighs 140 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Donald's whereabouts is urged to contact the police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)