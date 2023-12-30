Salmon Arm RCMP recover company truck stolen from Hope

Photo: Castanet file photo

A truck stolen in Hope was recovered in the Shuswap earlier this month.

Const. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP says the vehicle was recovered Dec. 16.

“Salmon Arm RCMP were advised by a man that his company truck had been stolen in Hope, B.C., and his live tracking was showing it moving in the White Lake area,” says Hodges.

Police prepared a roadblock to recover the vehicle.

“Multiple members were in attendance for vehicle containment and a spike belt was set up on White Lake Road. The driver pulled over and was arrested without incident,” says Hodges.

The driver was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and was taken to the Salmon Arm detachment. He was released with a future court date.

Police were able to return the stolen vehicle to a company representative.