Salmon Arm RCMP impound crashed SUV on Christmas Eve

A damaged SUV was impounded by Salmon Arm RCMP and the driver issued an immediate roadside prohibition for impaired driving on Christmas Eve.

The vehicle appeared badly damaged when RCMP arrived.

“On Dec. 24 at 3 a.m., Salmon Arm RCMP were dealing with an unrelated matter when they heard a loud commotion of scraping and skidding nearby,” says Const. Andrew Hodges.

“One member attended and located a Volkswagen SUV with airbags deployed and a front tire almost completely off the rim.”

Police tested the driver’s breath two times with an alcohol screening device, and the results were a ‘fail’ on both tests.

“The driver was issued an immediate roadside driving prohibition for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for the mandatory minimum 30 days,” says Hodges.

The incident was referred to ICBC.