Salmon Arm RCMP recover 1,000 stolen beer cans

Photo: Castanet file photo

Salmon Arm RCMP recovered 1,000 stolen beer cans earlier this month.

“On Dec. 16 at 9 a.m., a woman reported that someone overnight had snuck into her backyard and stolen about 1,000 beer cans in large plastic bags. CCTV footage captured the man entering the backyard around 2 a.m.,” says Const. Andrew Hodges.

Police went to the local bottle depot and advised them to contact them if someone showed up wearing matching clothing or brought in a similar quantity of a specific brand of beer cans.

“Later that day, bottle depot employees contacted police that a suspect was on scene. Police attended and spoke with the suspect, who admitted to stealing the cans as he is homeless,” says Hodges.

The woman came down to the depot, reclaimed her stolen beer cans and gave the homeless man a small cash gift.

Police said the woman did not return the cans for deposit.