Disposing of your natural Christmas tree in the Shuswap

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District can help dispose of your natural Christmas tree free of charge.

Landfills and transfer stations across the district will take your trees.

For disposal they must be natural trees free of tinsel, lights and ornaments. Trees will be chipped together with other yard and garden waste.

Participating sites include:

Falkland Transfer Station

Golden Landfill

Malakwa Transfer station

Parson Transfer Station

Revelstoke Landfill

Scotch Creek Transfer Station

Sicamous Landfill

Skimikin Transfer Station

and Salmon Arm Landfill

If you live in Salmon Arm, the Yeti Rugby Club will haul away your natural Christmas trees for a donation to the club.

The Yetis will be coming around the northeast and southeast sections of Salmon Arm to take away trees on Sunday, Jan. 7.

To ensure your tree is taken you can text or call them at 250-515-1934. Donations can be made via e-transfer to [email protected].