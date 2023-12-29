Salmon Arm RCMP report two incidents of assault with a weapon in just two days

Photo: Castanet file photo

Salmon Arm RCMP dealt with two weapon assaults in two days.

Const. Andrew Hodges says the first incident happened before Christmas.

“On Dec. 19 at 10a.m., a store employee caught a woman stealing about $350 worth of groceries,” Hodges says.

After the employee told her to stop, the woman became violent.

“The woman reached into her pocket and grabbed a wrench and struck the employee several times in the leg with the wrench and then left the area.”

Police located the woman nearby and arrested her.

“Several weapon-like items were seized from the woman, who was then released with a future court date,” says Hodges.

In a separate incident the next day, RCMP responded to a call about an intoxicated man threatening his son with a firearm.

“On Dec. 20 at 11 p.m., a woman reported that her husband was intoxicated, had a firearm, and had threatened her adult son in the 2000 block of Hwy 97B, Salmon Arm,” says Hodges.

Police held the man overnight to sober up.

He was released the next day on several conditions and a future court date.