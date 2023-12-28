Salmon Arm woman threatens to shoot roommate over past cutlery theft

Photo: Castanet file photo

A Salmon Arm woman threatened to shoot her roommate over missing cutlery, police say.

RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges said the incident occurred earlier in December.

“On Dec. 14 at 8 p.m., a woman reported that her roommate stole her cutlery seven years ago and that if she had a gun, she would shoot him,” he said.

“Police attended and cautioned the woman that making further threats would result in her being arrested and charged with uttering threats.”

RCMP say the woman told investigators she had no evidence to prove the theft took place.

She also said she hoped to have the roommate evicted.

“The woman was advised to consult the Residential Tenancy Branch, as the police do not evict tenants,” Hodges said.