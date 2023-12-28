Police called over intoxicated computer conflict in Salmon Arm

Photo: Castanet file photo

There was no gun – but there was apparently plenty of booze – in a Salmon Arm dispute over computer usage.

Police responded to the Dec. 14 complaint after a man in his 60s called 911 and was "rambling nonsense."

The dispatcher was able to speak with a woman, also in her 60s, who stated there was no issue, and "police were not required," says Salmon Arm RCMP spokesperson Const. Andrew Hodges.

"The man continued to ramble that the woman had pulled a gun on him," says Hodges.

When police arrived, they saw the man was intoxicated and he admitted to fabricating the story about the gun.

"The intoxicated man then accused the woman of being a 'madam' and suspected her of having numerous boyfriends 'for profit,'" says Hodges.

The woman explained to police that the man was upset that she wouldn't let him use her computer.

"The man eventually agreed to sober up at a local hotel to avoid further confrontations with the woman that evening," says Hodges.