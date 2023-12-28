Salmon Arm woman loses $80,000 in crypto investment scam

Photo: Pixabay

A Salmon Arm woman is out $80,000 after falling victim to a crypto scam, Mounties say.

Salmon Arm RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges said the woman called police earlier this month to report the incident.

“On Dec. 14, a woman reported that she had clicked on a crypto currency investing ad on Google that requested her name, email address and phone number,” he said. "The woman was then contacted by a person that claimed to be a senior crypto-investing agent.”

According to police, the fraudster convinced the woman to transfer $80,000 to a website.

“The money appeared to be transferred to a cryptocurrency exchange, converted into Bitcoin, and then transferred to the fraudster," Hodges said.

The woman told investigators she also allowed the “investing agent” remote access to her computer, which allowed access to her personal information.

“Salmon arm RCMP do not recommend sending e-transfers or money transfers to anyone you don’t know. Once an e-transfer is accepted by the recipient, it cannot be reversed,” Hodges said.

The investigation is ongoing.