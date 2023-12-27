Salmon Arm RCMP pull two impaired drivers off the road

Photo: Contributed

Salmon Arm RCMP has been busy over the holiday season.

Just days before Christmas, police stopped two motorists who were later found to be impaired.

On December 21 at 3 p.m., Salmon Arm RCMP stopped a red Suzuki XL7 SUV for speeding and failing to stop at a stop sign.

Police say the driver, a woman, was identified as being prohibited from driving, and the vehicle had no insurance.

The driver was further noted to have slurred speech.

"A roadside alcohol screening device demand was given, where the driver initially blew a fail. A second test was offered and accepted, where the driver then blew a warn," said Cst. Andrew Hodges.

The driver was issued a 3-day immediate driving prohibition, a notice of driving prohibition, a violation ticket for no insurance in the amount of $598, and a future court date to address the allegations of driving while prohibited. The vehicle was also impounded.

On December 24 at 3 a.m., Salmon Arm RCMP were dealing with an unrelated matter when they heard a loud commotion of scraping and skidding nearby.

Police say an RCMP member attended and located a Volkswagen SUV with airbags deployed and a front tire almost off the rim. The driver was identified, and police conducted a roadside alcohol screening device test.

The driver blew a fail.

The driver was issued an immediate roadside driving prohibition for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for the mandatory minimum 30 days.