Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison reflects on 2023 and talks about what's on the horizon for 2024

Photo: City of Salmon Arm

The past 12 months were filled with challenges and disappointments – but Salmon Arm is in a good position to take on 2024, according to Mayor Alan Harrison.

“The most challenging times we had were August and September in the wildfires,” says Harrison.

The fires may have happened outside city limits, but helping those affected was still important for the city.

“The city helped with emergency social services and having those set up in town, and just trying to help people who had lost their houses or who were evacuated from their homes, and doing our best to try to help,” Harrison said in an end-of-year interview.

Putting together the 2024 budget was another major obstacle for council.

“I would say it was a very challenging budget, mostly due to inflation, actually. I mean, everyone's budgets are challenging right now,” he said.

“The strains of inflation certainly are a challenge when it comes to trying to maintain services, when they're costing, you know, six, seven, eight per cent more than normal.”

The mayor says that while the city accomplished many important projects this year, the most important in his mind was opening the new Marshlands Shelter. The project took 18 months to complete with collaboration between the city, CMHA (Canadian Mental Health Association) and BC Housing.

“To have that open before inclement weather came, to provide dry shelter and outreach for those people who most need it. I think council would probably agree and say that was a very important and satisfying thing to have happened,” said Harrison.

Many of the challenges Salmon Arm face come from the fact it is a growing city, but Harrison is positive: “it's much better than the opposite problem.”

In 2024 he says he’s looking to get back to the basics.

“I think what I'm looking forward to is maintaining and improving basic infrastructure. I think that's where we're at; water, sewer, roads. We really have to focus on those.”

There is a lot to be done in 2024, including improvements to Lakeshore Road.

“And this year, we'll be setting that up; design work, property acquisition and in 2025 we hope to build it. So that's a pretty big project.”

The city consulted with the public about what they would like the future of Lakeshore to look like, and the majority response was a two-way road with an offset active-use trail.

The city has also worked to implement fire smart measures before the next wildfire season.

“We're fire smarting our parks. We just completed Little Mountain, we're going into Park Hill, and sharing that education through our fire department with residents.”

“The thing residents are most worried about is wildfire and smoke during the summer. That causes stress and worry for people. So we have to do as much as we can proactively to try to help people with that.”

The BC 55+ Games promises to be another big event in 2024.

“We’re expecting 3,000 athletes in town, and that is going to be so good for our town. It's a chance to showcase Salmon Arm,” says Harrison.

He and his wife have competed at previous 55+ Games in tennis, and he’s excited for the event.

“We have just a super group of directors and volunteers who are working really hard and we’ll be ready,” said the mayor.