Salmon River bridge to close for three months in new year

Photo: City of Salmon Arm

The Salmon River bridge will be closed for three months.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure announced the closure, stating the Salmon Arm bridge on the 10th Avenue SW Frontage Road (near DeMille’s Farm Market) will be closed from Jan. 2 to Mar. 31.

The closure will allow for rehabilitation work on the bridge.

“Access to businesses along 10th Avenue SW will be available via the 30th Street SW exit off Highway 1 during the closure,” says the ministry.

“Drivers are asked to use caution, obey signs and watch for roadside workers.”

A $1-million contract for the project was awarded to Hanna Infrastructure Ltd.