Shuswap Lake cottage goes up in flames in Sorrento

Photo: Parker McDougall

Fire destroyed a home at a Sorrento resort overnight.

Parker McDougall was sitting on his deck late Christmas Eve when he says he saw flames down the hill, at the White Sands Resort on the shores of Shuswap Lake.

"I ran down there to see if anyone needed any help," says McDougall.

That was about 11 p.m.

The cottage didn't seem to be occupied, and neighbours said the residents had gone away for Christmas.

Fire crews had the fire reduced to a smoulder some time after midnight.

It's not known what caused the blaze.

The home was fully engulfed in flames and appears to be a complete write-off.