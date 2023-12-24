CSRD board frustrated by lack of information about new short term rental legislation

Photo: Viktoria Haack

A Columbia Shuswap Regional District director had strong words in opposition to the province's new short term rental legislation during a recent board meeting.

“I’m super concerned about some of these very heavy handed tactics," said Marty Gibbons, director of Area C who represents Eagle Bay, White Lake, Blind Bay and Tappen.

"I'm not in favour of these changes.”

At the CSRD’s Dec. 8 board meeting, Gerald Christie, general manager of development services, gave a report on the new legislation and how it might affect the regional district.

The provincial regulations necessary to implement the new legislation have not yet been completed or disseminated for local governments.

“I don't think we'll have the option to just sit back and watch and wait on this one, because there's some people that have invested significant personal capital, life savings, into having these properties on there [AirBnB’s online platform],” Gibbons told the board.

“They are an important part for people being able to pay their mortgages, and what I'm afraid of is the provincial government is going to lock these people out from the platform. And getting locked out from the platform is no different than throwing a padlock on their front door."

Kevin Flynn, current CSRD board chair and Salmon Arm city councillor, also made his thoughts known about the legislation, noting local governments haven't yet seen what legislation regulations might look like.

“I would like to say the legislation is well meaning in the sense that we all acknowledge there's housing issues. We all acknowledge that we have challenges on housing, there's homelessness issues," he said.

“[But] in my mind, it's very heavy handed. In my mind, the unintended consequences have not even been considered and I am really concerned about the costs. The cost to our planning department here, costs to municipal planning departments and costs to people who rely on mortgage helpers being short term rentals or rental suites. But the landlord Tenancy Act hasn't been looked at.”

The board plans to revisit the topic in the new year once there is more information about the regulations that will be coming to enforce the new legislation.