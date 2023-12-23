Salmon Arm Sockeyes swimmer Abby Bushell honoured at city council meeting

Photo: Salmon Arm Sockeyes Abby Bushell in 3rd place on the right

Mayor Alan Harrison and councillors honoured Salmon Arm Sockeyes swimmer Abby Bushell, who took part in the 2023 B.C. Summer Swimming Association provincial championships.

Bushell took home the bronze medal in the 200 meter individual medley event.

During the Dec. 11 city council meeting, Harrison noted accomplishments like this "don't happen by accident."

“We know that it takes time and dedicated family, dedicated coaches, dedicated athletes that start early and work hard," Harrison said.

"We'd like to congratulate you. We want to recognize you as a city.”

Bushell and her family were invited up to the front of council chambers where they were personally congratulated and able to take pictures with council members.

“I was fortunate enough to be the principal at Hillcrest school when the Bushell girls were going through the school. I did not teach Abby how to swim, I wish I could take credit for that,” Harrison quipped.

Bushell said she plans to attend Thompson River University next year, and plans on becoming an electrician.