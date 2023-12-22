Officer injured as driver flees from police, strikes cop before crashing

Photo: Jaime Katherine

A person who fled from police multiple times in the Shuswap was eventually apprehended under the Mental Health Act.

Chase RCMP says the subject had previously fled from police in Kamloops on Wednesday before doing so again Thursday in Saint Ives, on the north shore of Shuswap Lake.

Police say the person was experiencing a mental health episode and had driven to Kamloops from Vancouver two days before.

The subject fled, blew through several roadblocks with a dog in the car, struck an officer with the vehicle, and eventually flipped the car into a ditch.

Chase RCMP Staff Sgt. Barry Kennedy says when police located the vehicle, the driver at a gas station in Ross Creek, the driver “threw the car into reverse and hit a member, causing a minor injury ... and then that vehicle fled back towards Highway 1.”

Police set up a spike belt and roadblock near the highway, but the driver managed to avoid it. The vehicle then sped off eastbound on the Trans-Canada Highway.

Kennedy says Salmon Arm RCMP assisted to “set up another series of spike belts while we followed the vehicle to see where it was gonna go.”

A second spike belt “caused them to go into the ditch as they tried to avoid it.”

Kennedy says the driver and dog were uninjured when the car rolled over at low speed, and the person was taken to Shuswap Lake General Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

“The investigation is ongoing into the assault of the police officer with the car,” says Kennedy.

The officer suffered an injury to their lower leg when they were struck by the vehicle.

“He’s on the limp, but he’s doing OK,” says Kennedy.