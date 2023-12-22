Salmon Arm RCMP impound BMW, Jeep after roadside tests result in 'FAIL' reading

Photo: Castanet file photo

Two vehicles were impounded in four days due to alleged drunk driving, according to Salmon Arm RCMP.

In a press release, Const. Adam Hodges said on Dec. 3 at about 10 p.m., police noticed a black BMW stopped on James Road in Tappen.

“Police engaged in a traffic stop, where the driver immediately became confrontational and smelled heavily of liquor," Hodges said.

He said once the driver calmed down, the police conducted a breath test using an approved screening device. The test resulted in a fail reading, and the driver refused to provide a second sample.

On Dec. 6 at 10 p.m., Salmon Arm RCMP conducted a traffic stop on a white Jeep Grand Cherokee.

“The female driver appeared to be avoiding eye contact with the officer, and fumbled her ID," Hodges said.

"Once eye contact was made the officer observed her eyes to be dilated and glassy.”

The police requested two breath samples from the driver with both tests resulting in a fail reading.

In both cases, police impounded the vehicles for a mandatory 30 days, and the drivers were prohibited from driving for 90 days. Police referred the matters to ICBC.