Deep Creek Veterinarian says clinic devastated in wake of fire

Photo: Luc Rempel

Deep Creek Veterinary Services suffered a major loss when its surgery building went up in flames early Tuesday.

Ranchero/ Deep Creek firefighters spent six hours putting out the fire with help from the Enderby Fire Department.

Bruce Baker, one of three vets who work at the clinic, said the fire “destroyed our veterinary clinic ... Thankfully, no people or pets were harmed.

“Luckily, our reception and exam room building was spared. We will be able to continue seeing patients for exams, vaccines, etc. But, we will be unable to provide surgical advanced procedures for the near future,” says Baker.

“We are devastated by this event, but are working hard to become fully operational as soon as possible.”

Deep Creek Fire Chief Marvin Gros says the structure of the surgery building is still standing, however part of the roof has collapsed and any equipment in the building likely suffered extensive smoke, heat, and water damage.

Sean Coubrough, CSRD Deputy Regional Fire Chief, says an investigation points to the heating system or furnace as the likely cause of the fire.