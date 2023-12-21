Shuswap Water Council boosts funding to help prevent algae blooms

Photo: Castanet Staff

Shuswap Water Council wants to fight algal blooms with more money committed to keeping landscape nutrients out of the water.

In a Dec. 13 meeting, Shuswap Water Council members voted unanimously to increase the budget of its Water Quality Grant program from $55,000 to $65,000.

“The SWC approved an increase to the grant budget, which means we can support more watershed restoration projects and support projects larger in scope to have greater impact protecting and improving water quality in the Shuswap," said Erin Vieira, SWC program manager.

The SWC hopes the extra funds will allow more farmers to take part in the program.

“Last year, our grant program was over-subscribed,” Vieira said.

According to Vieira, the program has a particular focus on reducing the amount of landscape nutrients that make their way into rivers and lakes.

Excessive amounts of nutrients, like phosphorus, contribute to algal blooms which reduce water quality and may become toxic for people, pets and livestock.

Phosphorus and other nutrients are often used as fertilizer and can be washed away in the rain, making their way into the water system.

The current SWS grant intake is open until Jan. 31 2024. Farmers, agribusinesses and landowners within the Shuswap watershed are invited to apply.

Successful applicants will receive funding as early as April 2024.

The Shuswap Water Council will be hosting a free informative webinar on Jan. 10 via Zoom. To apply for the grant or to register for the webinar, contact Shuswap Water Council staff or visit their website.