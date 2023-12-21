Shuswap Community Foundation collecting, distributing funds for wildfire relief

Photo: Shuswap Community Foundation

The executive director for the Shuswap Community Foundation says nearly $800,000 in donations have been received so far to help the community with wildfire recovery efforts.

Roger Parenteau said in a statement that individuals and community partners have contributed to the Emergency Response Fund. In turn, the foundation has distributed money to local organizations that can make an immediate impact.

“Thus far, the Shuswap Community Foundation has delivered over $180,000 in grant funding to North Shuswap Disaster Relief Society, the Shuswap Trail Alliance, and the Lakeview Community Centre to support recovery efforts," Parenteau said.

He said these organizations are undergoing very important work, and thanked the local community leaders who "rose to the occasion" to form the North Shuswap Disaster Relief Society.

“This volunteer community group works with a multitude of organizations to efficiently deliver resources and support to the residents of North Shuswap who are most in need, ” Parenteau said, noting the NSDRS visits people in their homes and works with them to meet their needs.

“Priority is given to those requiring winter accommodation, individuals in need of power, water, or septic services, and those seeking assistance to make their homes winter friendly. Additionally, funding support is extended to individuals who have lost their livelihoods due to the absence of tools or shelters for their business activities.”

The NSDRS said the most common request they receive is for power poles to connect to a trailer while residents rebuild their homes. The society has also helped people with lumber, windows, storage facilities for personal effects, and tools to help people get back to work or rebuild their home.

Parenteau said even with all the good work being done, there is still a long way to go in order to rebuild.

“All involved recognize that the recovery and rebuilding of these communities will require millions of dollars and take place over many years," he said.

“Additional donations are crucial to ensuring a comprehensive and sustained recovery effort, enabling the Shuswap community to rebuild and heal from the lasting impact of the wildfires."

North Shuswap residents who need support can contact the North Shuswap Disaster Relief Society at [email protected] or visit the society's website.

Anyone who wishes to make a donation to support North Shuswap communities can contact the Shuswap Community Foundation at [email protected] or visit the foundation's website.

Donations can also be made directly at any Salmon Savings and Credit Union branch or by e-transferring directly to [email protected].