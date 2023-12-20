Salmon Arm police return stolen snowblower to elementary school

Photo: RCMP

Salmon Arm Mounties responding to a vehicle fire in late November recovered a snowblower valued at over $3,000, later finding the piece of equipment had been stolen from an elementary school.

According to Salmon Arm RCMP, officers responded to a call reporting a burning motorhome on Dondaneau Forest Service Road on Nov. 29. When police arrived, the motorhome was engulfed in flames.

At the site, they discovered a stolen truck from Williams Lake, along with a stash of stolen goods, including the Honda snowblower. The total value of the items found was estimated to be more than $20,000.

Many items recovered matched the description of items reported to be stolen during a storage container break in. However, it was determined the snowblower was not stolen from the storage container.

“Further queries led police to believe the snowblower was taken from an elementary school," said RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West.

"Police contacted the elementary school, where staff confirmed they had a break-in overnight and were missing a snowblower.”

The police returned the piece of equipment to the school. According to RCMP, the other stolen items have also been returned to their rightful owners.