Salmon Arm RCMP dealt with 11 collisions amid heavy snowfall Dec. 9

Dec. 9 was a busy day for police in Salmon Arm.

Eleven collisions were reported to Salmon Arm RCMP that day during heavy snowfall across the region.

Staff Sgt. Scott West says Salmon Arm RCMP responded to the collisions between Canoe and Tappen in poor road conditions.

Despite some being multi-vehicle pile-ups, no serious injuries were reported.

“The snowfall also resulted in the Trans-Canada Highway at 4th St NE being closed to eastbound traffic for approximately two hours due to semi trucks unable to make it up Tank Hill and blocking both lanes,” says West.

“Police worked to navigate stuck semi’ into the right-hand lane, allowing one lane of traffic through, and eventually allowing semis that had chained up to travel up Tank Hill.”

The highway at Kault Hill was also closed briefly due to semis being unable to make it up the hill.

Salmon Arm RCMP remind drivers to slow down and drive with caution in winter conditions.