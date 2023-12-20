Salmon Arm RCMP arrest man in alleged axe attack

Photo: Castanet file photo

Salmon Arm RCMP arrested an alleged axe attacker earlier this month.

About midnight Dec. 9, a man reported he had been attacked, police say.

The two men were known to each other, and information gathered by RCMP suggests the altercation was triggered by a verbal dispute over a woman.

The attacker apparently left in a taxi.

“While en route to the scene, police observed a taxi pass them on Highway 1, eventually catching up to and stopping the taxi. The attacker was located in the taxi and arrested for assault with a weapon,” says Staff Sgt. Scott West.

The victim suffered minor injuries and declined to be taken to hospital.

The suspect was later released on conditions, with a future court date to speak to the allegations.