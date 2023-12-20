Youth bolted from social workers, located later by police

Photo: Castanet file photo

Salmon Arm RCMP say they successfully located a missing youth earlier this month.

Social workers reported to police that a youth in their care had run away on Dec. 2, about 4 p.m.

They were near 30 Street SW and the Trans-Canada Highway when the youth ran off. The youth was not carrying a cellphone, so police were unable to ping its location.

Salmon Arm RCMP searched the surrounding area, but as night fell they were unable to find the youth.

“Approximately two hours later, a Salmon Arm RCMP member observed a youth with matching description walking on the Trans-Canada Highway near 14th St NE. The member stopped and confirmed the youth was the same one that had run away earlier,” says Staff Sgt. West.

“The youth stated he wanted to buy drugs, couldn’t find any, and began walking home to Enderby, “ said West.

The youth was released back into the care of his social workers, who drove him home.