Salmon Arm RCMP urge caution after tackling four cases of fraud over six days

Photo: Castanet file photo

Salmon Arm RCMP says its officers have dealt with four separate cases of fraud in just six days.

According to Staff Sgt. Scott West, these instances took place over a period of time from Nov. 29 to Dec. 4.

“On Nov. 29 at 9 p.m., a man reported that a couple weeks ago he was fuelling up at a local gas station and a suspicious man offered to trade him gold for gas," West said.

The suspect was described as driving a dark coloured SUV. West said police believe this to be a common scam, noting suspects usually use a rental vehicle.

On Nov. 30, another man told Mounties he had been receiving texts from an unknown number demanding $1,500 and threatening his safety. He was then sent photos of a dismembered body.

"The man believed it may be linked to previous sex workers he had seen. Police viewed the text messages and photos, which did not appear to be from anywhere in Canada, but likely Mexico," West said.

“Police attempted to call the number numerous times but it went to a full voicemail.”

RCMP believe the texts were sent using phone spoofing, which allows a person to manipulate caller ID to make a call appear to be coming from a local number.

On Dec. 1, police responded to a woman who claimed someone had called her pretending to be her son and demanding $3,000.

“The woman e-transferred the man posing as her son the money," West said.

"The next day, the woman realized she had been scammed and had notified her bank which was investigating.”

On Dec. 4, another woman reported she was scammed over Facebook Marketplace when she tried to purchase Taylor Swift tickets. The woman e-transferred the seller $1,350 before she realized it was a scam and notified her bank.

West said Salmon Arm RCMP do not recommend sending e-transfers to strangers.

"Once an e-transfer is accepted by the recipient, it cannot be reversed," West said.

To learn more about common scams and red flags, people can visit the BC RCMP Frauds and Scams website or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.