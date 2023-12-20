Salmon Arm RCMP seize suspect vehicle in pedestrian hit and run

Photo: RCMP

Salmon Arm RCMP say they have seized the vehicle involved in a pedestrian hit and run earlier this month.

About 8 p.m. on Dec. 8, police responded to a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle at 3rd Street SW and 5th Avenue SW.

Salmon Arm RCMP spokesperson Const. Andrew Hodges says police have spoken with the registered owner and seized the suspect vehicle.

The investigation remains under further investigation.

The woman struck by the car was rushed to hospital by ambulance with significant but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police put out a security cam image of the vehicle in an effort to track down the car after the driver failed to stop at the scene of the incident.