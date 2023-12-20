CSRD directors have a bone to pick with contracted dog control services

Photo: Pixabay

Electoral area directors have a bone to pick with the Columbia Shuswap Regional District's contracted dog control services.

Dog control service was the topic of discussion at the CSRD board meeting on Dec. 8. The contracts are up for renewal in electoral areas C, D, F and G, and a one year renewal with Commissionaires B.C. was proposed.

Despite the renewal recommendation passing unanimously, several directors expressed concern about the level of service they were receiving in their areas with the current service contract.

Director Jay Simpson pointed out the dog control service cost approximately $5,000 annually for his area.

“I do notice that we have only three complaints through I guess 2023. So that's expensive on a per complaint basis," Simpson said.

Dean Trumbley, director for Electoral Area D, also wasn’t very happy with the dog control service.

“This is a real bone of contention, service in Area D," Trumbley said. “I know in speaking with the five community associations I deal with there's not a lot of support for this service.”

Marty Herbert, manager of building and bylaw services, said CSRD staff plans to review the services with the board in 2024.

“We're well familiar that the board wishes to have dialogue for a comprehensive report that looks at the service as a whole. So that is our plan for 2024," Herbert said.

Director Rhona Martin, who represents Electoral Area E, shared that she’s had messages from a few people about the lack of dog control services in her area.

“In my electoral area in the last year, I have had two or three people that have contacted me and expressed concern that we do not have anything, and to them personally that have gone through some trauma involving a dog, it is a huge issue.”

However she still doesn’t think it’s right for her area.

“I think probably if they realized the level of service that is actually given to them — it's not like you can phone up somebody and say there's a dog outside my fence barking or you know, attacking my dog or whatever, there's somebody [who is] going to come immediately. That's not going to happen, and I think that's their expectation.”