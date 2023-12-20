Sicamous mayor calls for Residential Tenancy Act changes to open up more rentals

Photo: Google Guide/Jihwan Park

The mayor of Sicamous is calling for Residential Tenancy Act changes.

Mayor Colleen Anderson said she wants to make the act more friendly for homeowners with the goal that changes will open up more short-term and long-term rentals in Sicamous.

“I brought this forward because I think that we do need to visit it. We've got people that are putting homes in their backyards or thinking about it. We're trying to open up some housing here in Sicamous,” Anderson said during council's last meeting.

“There's a lot of disputes with the Tenancy Act here in British Columbia. So I want us to have a look at it. I want us to have a discussion about it."

Coun. Siobhan Rich asked for more information before council makes any decisions.

“Everyone should read the act, or some of it, or the highlights of it and stuff, before we vote on what we're doing. Because unless you've been a tenant in a dispute, or you've been a landlord in a dispute, I think we should have the information before we vote.”

Coun. Gord Bushell agreed the district needs to do more to open up housing in Sicamous.

“I think it's part of the overall problem. I think it's something that should be looked at, for sure,” he said.

Council agreed to have staff put together the information necessary for them to draft a resolution to take to the Southern Interior Local Government Association when it meets in Kamloops at the end of April.