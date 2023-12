Photo: Google Images

Salmon Arm RCMP evacuated Walmart on Monday after a manager had learned of a threat to public safety.

Management and RCMP officers conducted two sweeps inside the building.

"After the sweeps were completed, it was discovered that the threat to public safety was a week old, and further concern for the public's safety diminished," said Sgt. Scott West.

The store resumed normal operations just after 4:30 p.m.