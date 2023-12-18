Dangerous situation as school bus drops Sicamous students off on side of Trans-Canada Highway

Photo: Pixabay

School bus safety on the Trans-Canada Highway is top of mind for Sicamous councillors.

Concerned parent Melanie Buettner wrote to the district with concerns about the speed limit on her children’s school bus route.

Buettner requested the speed limit be lowered on a section of highway near Kerr Road, where the school bus drops off and picks up high school students.

Coun. Pam Beech said the district has already talked to the Ministry of Transportation about the issue.

“We all know we've already been to MOTI (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure) about concerns about that corridor that were promised to be fixed in the short term, until they could four-lane ... and nothing has happened.”

Beech said it's an unsafe situation for students.

“And the area that I'm talking about … there's a gentle curve and the traffic is coming from the east, travelling west before they hit the 80 km/h zone. They should be slowed, but they come around that corner and Kerr Road is right there. It is kind of a really dangerous situation.”

Coun. Siobahn Rich said she’s been in contact with the ministry, and said they have refused to act.

“I talked to ... our MOTI guy. He said we'll never get a slowdown on the speed on that.”

Rich is pushing to at least put up some signage in the area.

“Engineering has to approve it. But he's pretty sure that we'll have a sign within two months warning that there's bus stops on either side,” she said.

Coun. Bob Evans was also adamant something should be done.

“I just would support anything we can do, at least the sign is something. And there's some things that MOTI is just, they're not going to budge on. We’ve got to do what we can do. I totally back Melanie’s (the letter writer) sentiment. I wish that there was some more we could do about the speed.”

Council agreed to leave the matter with Rich for now and to follow up with an update at a future meeting.