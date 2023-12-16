Canadian Pacific Rail Holiday Train rolled through the Shuswap Friday, will be in Kamloops today

The Canadian Pacific Rail Holiday Train rolled through the Shuswap Friday evening.

Hundreds of people greeted the train that is adorned with bright Christmas lights when it stopped in Canoe and Salmon Arm.

The train made numerous stops through the BC Interior over the past several weeks and will be at the parking lot near the Sandman Centre in Kamloops from 5 to 5:30 p.m. today before it stops in Savona at 7:05 p.m. and Ashcroft at 8:45 p.m.

The train, that also features live entertainment, will then make its way to the Lower Mainland.

For a full list of locations and times, click here.

Each stop is approximately 30 minutes long.