The Salmon Arm Jazz Club to host classic jam session after Christmas

Photo: Salmon Arm Jazz Club

The Salmon Arm Jazz Club is going to host a special holiday season classic jam session at the Nexus at First.

Local improvisational jazz musicians will take to the stage on Thursday, Dec. 28, performing music without any pre-planned set list or even musicians.

In a press release, Jordan Dick, artistic director of the Salmon Arm Jazz Club, said to expect the unexpected.

“Referred to as ‘blowin’ sessions’, there will be instruments, musicians, and jazz charts called on the spot. Expect thrills, chills, spills and maybe even a few delights and surprises as off-the-cuff improvisations fly,” Dick said.

“As always, audiences can expect a mix of favourites and unexpected gems during these blowing sessions. Nothing is predetermined, as the creative imaginations and skill of the musicians converse with each other through the language of music."

The special improvisational jazz show will take place at Nexus at First on Okanagan Avenue in Salmon Arm. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and admission is by donation with coffee, tea and treats available at intermission.

Visit the Salmon Arm Jazz Club website for more information about this show and upcoming performances.