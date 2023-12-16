Sexqeltqin Health Clinic celebrates grand opening

Photo: Adams Lake Indian Band

Adams Lake Indian Band celebrated the grand opening of the new Sexqeltqin Health Clinic on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

Adams Lake Elder Larry Michel opened with a traditional prayer and an eagle flew overhead, symbolically blessing the new clinic and community. Peter Michel sang a healing song as other Adams Lake elders observed as witnesses to support the blessing.

Kupki7 Lynn Duckchief and council were also in attendance for the grand opening.

Duckchief said access to healthcare was a top priority for the band.

“Earlier this summer, Adams Lake Band issued a statement of emergency on primary health care with respect to the services for our community," Duckchief said.

"Sexqeltqin Health clinic will meet the needs of our community, our kwelseltken (relatives). Primary care will enhance the life of our members as their routine health care requirements are met, fostering wellness and healing amongst our families, communities and kweseltken and those yet born."

The clinic is expected to provide community members with a full team of professionals including a nurse practitioner, mental health clinician, community health nurse, case manager and other primary care services.

Community members will be able to get a broad range of health care at the clinic such as blood work, vaccinations, prescriptions, same-day appointments, counselling, and harm reduction services.

Some of the announced services and professionals are not yet in place, but are expected to be available mid-spring 2024.