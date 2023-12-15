Silver Creek family win minivan in Shuswap Christmas Car Giveaway

Photo: Luc Rempel

Tears of joy flowed when Nicole Newton realized she had just won a free van for her family.

The sixth annual Shuswap Christmas Car Giveaway took place at Salmon Arm Kal Tire on Friday.

The Newton family received a Chrysler Town and Country minivan along with free tires and $1,500 towards insurance.

The unsuspecting family was brought down to Kal Tire by Sonya, a family friend, who nominated them for the giveaway.

When Nicole realized what was happening, she was overwhelmed with gratitude.

“I’ve been praying every night for a whole month,” Newton said.

Newton came down with her four children as well as brother-in-law Kyle Newton. Her husband, Levi Newton, was at home sick, so he joined via video call for the announcement.

The Newton family live in Silver Creek and have been dealing with a string of vehicle problems.

Nicole said they had three different vehicles break down on them recently.

“From that point ,I was driving my husband’s work truck because he could go with his boss for work. And his work truck, the clutch went,” said Nicole.

Although she home schools her children, they had resorted to borrowing a friend's vehicle for extracurricular activities.

“They have gymnastics on Tuesdays, on Wednesdays we go to the food bank, on Thursdays they have Awana, and on Fridays my middle two have occupational therapy,” said Nicole.

The back of the van was loaded with presents for the children and gift cards to help the family through the holiday season.

Chris Swinburn, manager of Kal Tire Salmon Arm, said it was a tough process choosing the winner.

“We went through, I think it was 96 nominations. That’s the most we’ve ever got… It was a tough decision, but I think we made the right one,” he said.

The annual giveaway is sponsored by Braby Motors, which provides the vehicle, Kal Tire, which provides mechanical work and tires, FIX Auto for bodywork and Christmas gifts, as well as Salmon Arm Savings and Credit Union, which provide $1,500 to cover insurance.